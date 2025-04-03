Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 324235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -270.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

