Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 152054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $533.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Amplify High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify High Income ETF

About Amplify High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

