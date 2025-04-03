Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of AVXL opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 913,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2,419.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 590,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

