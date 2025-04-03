AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.340–0.310 EPS and its FY25 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.31) EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $439.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $49,978.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,817 shares in the company, valued at $514,767.27. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

