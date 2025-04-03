AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.34)-($0.31) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $285-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.89 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.340–0.310 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.56. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 79.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $49,978.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,767.27. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Recommended Stories

