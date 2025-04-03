Anglo American (LON:AAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 1,983.80 ($25.76) and last traded at GBX 1,984.20 ($25.77), with a volume of 20971086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,150 ($27.92).

Specifically, insider John Heasley sold 18,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($27.70), for a total value of £402,646.41 ($522,849.51).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($28.05) to GBX 2,190 ($28.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.97) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,681.67 ($34.82).

Anglo American Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,365.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,356.19. The company has a market cap of £30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

Featured Articles

