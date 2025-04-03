Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $223.39 and last traded at $222.93. 11,738,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 52,251,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after acquiring an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 264,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $61,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $32,146,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 40,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.