AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $271.65 and last traded at $269.97. Approximately 1,977,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,487,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.47.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.73.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after buying an additional 428,419 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in AppLovin by 328.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 81,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in AppLovin by 38.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $3,211,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.