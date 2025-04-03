AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $249.08 and last traded at $251.32. 3,863,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,535,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.47.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.77 and a 200 day moving average of $286.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.