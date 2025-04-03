Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RKDA

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Shares of RKDA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.