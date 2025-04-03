Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,432 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

