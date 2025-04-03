Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after buying an additional 349,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,267,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,146,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $366.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

