Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 1.1 %

Chevron stock opened at $166.62 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.63 and its 200 day moving average is $154.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

