Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,356,528 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,356,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ADT were worth $34,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ADT by 911.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 195,810 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 176,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after buying an additional 609,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,769 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 100,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

ADT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

