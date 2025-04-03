Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 984,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,478 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $29,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.67 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,667.00 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

