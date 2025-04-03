Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,211 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $27,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

View Our Latest Report on SF

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.