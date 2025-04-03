ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a 50.0% increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 3.8 %
ASA stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $30.99.
