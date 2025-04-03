ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a 50.0% increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 3.8 %

ASA stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

