Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.41 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 109496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is -245.45%.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 31,294 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,326.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

