Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 996306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $526.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,208,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

