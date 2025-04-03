Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $8.83. Aspen Pharmacare shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 238 shares trading hands.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

