Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $8.83. Aspen Pharmacare shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 238 shares trading hands.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.
About Aspen Pharmacare
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Pharmacare
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.