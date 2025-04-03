AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 349.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,669,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,077,000 after purchasing an additional 85,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

AZN opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.