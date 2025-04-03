Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,599 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.