Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 10,117 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

