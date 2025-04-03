Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 2,269,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,788.8 days.
Aurizon Price Performance
Shares of QRNNF stock remained flat at $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday. Aurizon has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.
About Aurizon
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurizon
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- NVIDIA vs Qualcomm: Which Is the Better Buy for Q2?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Broadcom’s VMware Strategy Could Fuel the Next AVGO Rally
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Celsius Heats Up: Acquisition, Analyst Upgrade Fuel Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.