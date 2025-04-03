Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 2,269,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,788.8 days.

Aurizon Price Performance

Shares of QRNNF stock remained flat at $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday. Aurizon has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

