Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Insider Clayton Astles Sells 500,000 Shares

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC – Get Free Report) insider Clayton Astles sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.18), for a total transaction of A$143,500.00 ($89,687.50).
Austco Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
About Austco Healthcare
