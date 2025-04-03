Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Insider Clayton Astles Sells 500,000 Shares

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC – Get Free Report) insider Clayton Astles sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.18), for a total transaction of A$143,500.00 ($89,687.50).

Austco Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Austco Healthcare

Austco Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as provider of healthcare communication solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers Tacera, an IP nurse call and clinical communications platform; Medicom, a solution for nurse call system; Pulse Mobile which allows staff to manage nurse call functions on the go and trigger workflows remotely; Built-in RTLS, a nurse call platform; enterprise reporting; and integration services.

