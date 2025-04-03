Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avista by 2,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Avista by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Avista by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $42.52.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.48 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $485,886.25. This trade represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

