Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $414.87 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $414.87 million and approximately $44.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00003179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00004355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00026358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,080,993 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 160,070,961.55595148 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 2.79561633 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $33,253,750.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

