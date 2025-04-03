B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

