B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.55 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $2,988,616 over the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

