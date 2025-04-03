B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.65.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

