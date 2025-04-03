B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Standex International by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $163.06 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $154.45 and a twelve month high of $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.84 and a 200 day moving average of $187.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

