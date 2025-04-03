B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in FB Financial by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

FB Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

FBK opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,915,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,630,168.66. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $710,180. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

