Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2,457.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $195.91 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.18 and a 1-year high of $239.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.39.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $31,395.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,638.63. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $247,131.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,280.60. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.