Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.53 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 107.60%.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

LON:BGCG opened at GBX 257.10 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 175.78 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.88 ($3.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £149.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.05.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to produce long term capital growth by investing in an actively managed portfolio of Chinese companies. Up to a maximum of 20% of assets may be invested in companies not listed on a public market (measured at time of purchase). We invest on a long-term (5 year) perspective, and have a strong preference for growth.

