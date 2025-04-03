Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.53 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 107.60%.
Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Trading Down 4.1 %
LON:BGCG opened at GBX 257.10 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 175.78 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.88 ($3.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £149.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.05.
Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile
