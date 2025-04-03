Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.28. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 5,346,018 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.92%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 82,839,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,552,808 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,202,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 12,236,689 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 208.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,851,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,824,000 after buying an additional 11,393,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,826,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,079,000 after buying an additional 10,537,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,809,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762,964 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

