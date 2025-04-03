Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Edward P. Grace III Sells 10,000 Shares

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Grace III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,100. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:MCI opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

