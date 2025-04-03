Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €26.64 ($28.96) and last traded at €26.64 ($28.96). 77,789 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.56 ($27.78).

Befesa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

About Befesa

(Get Free Report)

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.