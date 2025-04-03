Best Airline Stocks To Follow Now – March 31st

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares issued by companies that operate in the air transportation sector, covering both passenger and cargo services. These stocks are traded on public exchanges, and their performance is influenced by factors such as economic conditions, fuel prices, and global travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,608,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,620,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.05. 5,041,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.96. 7,535,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,042,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

