Best Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 3rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Robinhood Markets, Walmart, Visa, and Berkshire Hathaway are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that operate within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. Their performance is often closely tied to economic cycles, regulatory changes, and shifts in market interest rates, making them key indicators of broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 73,672,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,015,002. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,888,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,297,199. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $288.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $15.29 on Thursday, hitting $230.53. 7,841,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,362,574. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $644.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 39,059,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,281,953. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.63. 16,333,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,998,090. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

V traded down $5.96 on Thursday, hitting $340.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,222. Visa has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $533.70. 2,397,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,386. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $496.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.77. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

