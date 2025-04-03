Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 8% – Still a Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 638,621,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 732% from the average daily volume of 76,714,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -515.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

