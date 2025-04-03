Biconomy Price Tops $0.0985 on Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $92.66 million and $2.80 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,629,495 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

