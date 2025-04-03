Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $5.89 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $41.46 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $429.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

