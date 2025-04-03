Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $698,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Allie Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

