Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. UBS Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,888.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,827.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,991.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

