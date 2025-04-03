Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO opened at $518.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

