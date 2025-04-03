Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
VOO opened at $518.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.