BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $3.10 on Monday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 50.50% of BioLineRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

