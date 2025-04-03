Bitcicoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.12 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $44,705.75 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,936.42 or 0.99925631 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,685.93 or 0.99623834 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Bitcicoin Profile
BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcicoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
