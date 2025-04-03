Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 29,524 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 29,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $42,514.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,242.88. The trade was a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $7,600.00.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 97,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $83.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.25). Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 488.33%. The company had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTM. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTM

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.