BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $4.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.75 to $4.25 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BB. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

BlackBerry Trading Down 9.4 %

NYSE BB opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,224. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $117,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,044. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,308 shares of company stock valued at $281,914. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

