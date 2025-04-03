BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE BOE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 129,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,490. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

